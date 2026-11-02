Even Cnn and Channel 4 journalists have taken notice of Mattia Sorbi’s story, but in Italy no one except MOW and Dagospia has written a single word about it (and he’s still being held hostage in Kenya)

For those unfamiliar with our colleague's situation, Sorbi is currently being held hostage in Kenya because a friend of his, Caroline Abbo, drowned in the swimming pool of the villa where he was vacationing in Kwale on September 21. Sorbi is not under investigation in connection with the woman's death – otherwise, he would have been thrown into jail more than a month ago – but is considered a "person of interest" by the police. For this reason, his passport has been confiscated and will only be returned once the autopsy on poor Caroline's body has been completed. According to the Kenyan authorities, because Caroline was a Ugandan citizen, the autopsy would require the presence of a diplomat from her home country, even though, under the law, they could proceed without one. Yet, for some obscure and Kafkaesque reason, they have chosen not to do so. The Ugandan consulate in Mombasa, for its part, claims never to have received any letter from Kwale, where the tragedy occurred, while the Kenyan police insist otherwise. Meanwhile, Ugandan Ambassador Herbert Kiguli was arrested on corruption charges linked to the Covid pandemic. As if that weren't enough, Italy's ambassador to Nairobi, Vincenzo Del Monaco, apparently remains reluctant to contact the Ugandan embassy for fear of triggering an issue of "interference between states". Just another way of saying that he would rather wash his hands of the whole affair. In short, Sorbi has found himself trapped in a situation so absurd and almost comical that it would be laughable if it weren't real. Whatever anyone might say, it is not wrong to describe our colleague as technically being held hostage by the Kenyan authorities. As we have already pointed out, under the law, Kenya could proceed with the autopsy independently. What is even more infuriating, however, beyond the inaction of the Italian embassy, is the deafening silence of the Italian press, which, of course, has apparently been far too busy over the weekend writing about just about anything else.