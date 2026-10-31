Reporter Mattia Sorbi has been held hostage in Kenya for over 40 days following a friend's drowning in a swimming pool, and the Italian Embassy is not lifting a finger: MOW's exclusive interview

War correspondent Mattia Sorbi has been held hostage in Kenya for more than 40 days. Local authorities confiscated his passport after a young woman he knew, Caroline Abbo, drowned in the swimming pool of the accommodation where he was staying on holiday. Sorbi is not under investigation by the Kenyan authorities but is considered a person of interest, which is why his passport was confiscated approximately 40 days ago. The excuse put forward by Kenya is that his passport can only be returned once the autopsy on the young woman's body has been completed. However, because she was a Ugandan citizen, authorization from Uganda is required. The truth, however, is that Kenya could carry out the autopsy independently. Yet this is not happening. The bureaucratic process is dragging on for an unusually long time, and Sorbi, effectively being held hostage, says he is understandably concerned about his situation. According to Sorbi, even the Italian Ambassador to Nairobi, Vincenzo Del Monaco, has allegedly preferred not to contact the Ugandan Ambassador in Nairobi, let alone the Ugandan Consul in Mombasa, to address the matter. Due to the injuries he sustained in an attack involving RPGs (rocket-propelled grenades), which left him fighting for his life on the front lines between Russia and Ukraine while working as a war correspondent on August 31, 2022, Sorbi is scheduled to be admitted on November 6 for a delicate medical procedure at Besta Hospital in Milan. However, his forced stay in Kenya risks causing him serious health problems. To make matters even more complicated, Uganda's Consul General in Mombasa, Herbert Kiguli, was arrested on October 5, 2026, over alleged irregularities in the management of public funds during the Covid pandemic, before being released on bail on October 7. Sorbi, with whom we had a lengthy telephone conversation, is calling for the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to intervene and urge the Italian Embassy in Kenya to take action. Uganda should agree to Italy's requests, given that the Kenyan authorities' investigation into Caroline Abbo's death has found no evidence of Sorbi's involvement. His situation, we repeat, is effectively that of a "hostage".

Sorbi, in any case, ended up in Kenya after a series of work assignments that had taken him around the world. The war correspondent was injured on August 31, 2022, in what was initially believed to have been a landmine explosion. However, we can reveal here at MOW that Ukrainian intelligence services subsequently established, as confirmed by Rainews journalist Ilario Piagnerelli, that he had actually been caught in an attack involving RPGs (rocket-propelled grenades) fired from a distance near Kherson, on the front line between Ukraine and Russia.

He was immediately rescued by Russian soldiers and transferred to Italy on September 17, 2022, suffering from nerve damage in his left foot, as well as injuries to his leg and abdomen.

After being discharged from hospital, he headed to Venezuela around the time of the American abduction of President Maduro on January 3, 2026. On February 28, however, he found himself covering events in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, which were being bombarded by Iranian missiles in retaliation for the attacks carried out by the United States and Israel against Iran.

Sorbi tells us that he entered Israel on foot from Egypt, "because Ben Gurion Airport was closed, and I worked there until mid-June."

"I decided to take a long holiday, somewhat reluctantly, I must admit, simply because my visa had expired after three months. Work was going well, and then there were the much-talked-about Israeli elections coming up. So I thought, 'I'll go to Kenya to have some fun and relax for two or three months.'

"I had already told the agency, 'Don't worry, this way I can come back with a new visa, and everything will be sorted.' I could already cover the pre-election campaign for a month starting in mid-September.

"The agency then told me, 'We're with you from September 22.'

"Everything was going smoothly. I had already booked my flight from the Kenyan coast to Dubai, along with my ticket for one of those well-known Dubai–Tel Aviv flights, the ones that ended up being diverted some time ago.

"But unfortunately, I ended up trapped in this terrible situation, in which my friend Caroline Abbo lost her life. I was quite close to her, and we had met in Diani.

"I had found this really nice villa in Kwale. It was inexpensive, with a swimming pool, a cleaning lady, and a manager who provided security and also cooked for me.

"We had a very good relationship. I would give him 1,000 Kenyan shillings, the equivalent of about €7.50 or €8, and he would go out, buy some fish, and cook it.

"He was the one who informed me that he had found Caroline drowned in the swimming pool."